Top Telford Conservative admits to lobbying own MPs as council approves own cost of living support package

Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council

Labour's ruling Cabinet at Telford & Wrekin Council has approved a range of local measures hoping to tackle the cost of living crisis and in the process not unexpectedly laid into the economic policies of Prime Minster Liz Truss and her under-fire Government.

Top Tory Councillor Tim Nelson (Newport North and West) said he was "probably in a minority of one in the whole room".

He added: "My blue tie reflects values that may or may not translate into Government policies."

Councillor Nelson revealed that he had lobbied MPs on cost of living issues but was not going to reveal the contents of his efforts.

But he said he was making a response to exceptional circumstances, some of which were of our 'own making' and others down to 'international circumstances.'

Labour council leader Shaun Davies sympathised, saying that in the past he also had to "defend party lines". But he hoped everyone could get behind calls for changes in policy.

"What the Government have been doing was pouring diesel onto the fire," he said. "They have continued to put diesel onto the fire and now it is working people who are being burnt."

He appealed to Tories to "put the national interest first, not political dogma".

"It is time to stand by residents and not the party," he added.

The council has confirmed a Cost of Living Strategy, a series of measures to support residents.

The council is preparing for a particularly challenging winter, as the crisis is set to hit the borough's residents harder than much of the UK, given the high numbers of households on low incomes.

Proposed measures include an immediate investment of £128,000 into the council's emergency welfare fund as well as £90,000 in funding to local food banks.

Council tax is set to see a two-year freeze and households on a reduced rate of council tax due to low income will see a further reduction in March 2023. Residents would also be offered a council tax payment 'holiday' in January to help during the period of high winter bills.

Additional proposed measures aim to reduce energy costs, including the distribution of free low-energy lightbulbs and a £1.44m grant-funded programme of insulation works.

Grants of up to £5,000 would become available for community groups, towns and parish councils as well as schools, to put on new or extend existing activities that will ease hardship over winter. Warm spaces, hot meal provisions and cost of living information are among the range of activities targeted by the scheme.

Transportation is also targeted by the measures, with the commissioning of a new Work Express bus link, providing cheap transport between South Telford and the industrial estates, where costs are capped at £2.

Councillors spoke of their own cost of living concerns.

Councillor Shaun Davies was said his own fixed rate mortgage deal is due to be renewed in March.

"I am quite worried about the offers being made," he said. "On average someone on a £200,000 mortgage is facing spending £500 per month more on interest."

He said the situation is being caused by the government "borrowing billions to pay for tax cuts for the rich."

Renters in the borough could also see their rents rising as landlords seek to pay for their own increasing mortgage costs.

Businesses too are increasingly worried by the economic situation, said Councillor Davies.

The council has created a cost of living hub on its website and will be writing to all residents in Totally Telford to set out what help is available.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Woodside), the cabinet member for leisure, public health and well-being, equalities and partnerships, said she had spoken to an 80 year old woman on the bus who was "scared" about "putting the heating on and feeding her cat."

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Wrockwardine Wood and Trench), cabinet member for children, young people, and families, spoke of a "crisis on the horizon" as schools and hospitals face rising energy bills.