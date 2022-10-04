Money Matters: Don't fall prey to energy support scheme scams

The UK Government's Energy Bills Support Scheme will see millions of households receive £400 to help with the spiralling cost of energy bills this winter.

However, while you might be eager to get the non-repayable grant, please don’t let your guard slip as unscrupulous scammers are looking to take advantage of the situation.

A number of people have recently received text messages encouraging them to click on a link to apply for the £400 payment or check their eligibility. This is a scam and should be ignored and reported.

The support money will be paid automatically and doesn’t require you to take any action to apply for it.

Never click on any links if you think a text or email looks suspicious. While the links and websites they lead to might look convincing, they’ve been created to steal your private information such as your banking details.

In terms of the discount itself, all households with a domestic electricity connection in England, Scotland and Wales are eligible, including those on prepayment meters.

It will be applied to your monthly household electricity bill over a six-month period, starting from this month.

Two instalments of £66 each will be paid in October and November, followed by £67 in December, January, February and March.

How you receive the payment will vary depending on how you pay your bills and how your supplier is applying it.

If you’re a direct debit customer, you can expect to see either a reduction in your monthly bill or a refund to your bank account once your normal payment has been collected.

Those who pay by standard credit or payment card will see the discount automatically applied as a credit to their accounts in the first week of each month.

If you have a smart prepayment meter, your discount will be credited directly to your meter during the same period.

Meanwhile, people who have a traditional prepayment meter will receive redeemable vouchers, sent by text, email or post or an automatic credit when you top up.

If your landlord has a domestic electricity contract with a licensed supplier, and you pay for it as part of your rent, your landlord may pass the discount on to you.

And if you live in a park home, houseboat or off-grid, the Government has confirmed further funding will be available to provide the same support for the one per cent of households who aren’t eligible for the discount.

Generally speaking, your electricity supplier should be able to provide more guidance on the scheme before it starts.

However, if you haven’t received your first instalment by the end of this month, you should contact your provider directly.