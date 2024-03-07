Persimmon celebrates female careers with construction

Olivia Morris, Kelly Bolstridge, Kate Mackenzie and Grace Garbett are all based in the Planning, Technical and Commercial teams and work to ensure that Persimmon sites across the West Midlands region are created on budget, to a high-quality specification and with the close involvement of the relevant local authorities during the planning process.

Olivia said: “I’m proud of my career journey with Persimmon and my time with the business has already brought me so many opportunities since joining back in 2022. I’m really grateful for the support and encouragement given to me from all of the team.

“I’m also fortunate enough to now be mentoring a Graduate Planner, being able to give back to and coach junior members of staff.”

Kelly, an assistant quantity surveyor, added: “I’ve been working for Persimmon for three years now, and my time with the business has enabled me to forge a career path within the Commercial team and be involved in a range of exciting projects.”

Kate, a senior engineer, said: “I joined the Persimmon team in 2013 as a Technical Co-ordinator and have since worked my way through the ranks to now being a Senior Engineer. Ever since joining Persimmon I’ve been given a whole range of opportunities which have enabled my progression.”

And Grace, Trainee Technical Assistant, said: “As well as working at Persimmon, I also play Ice Hockey internationally. Since joining Persimmon, I’ve felt empowered to achieve both my personal and professional goals. Whether through sponsorships, giving me time off to train and go to tournaments, or simply just friendly words of encouragement, I know Persimmon was cheering me on.”