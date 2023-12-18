Recently approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships, the new Multi Channel Marketer combines two previous routes – Digital Marketer and Marketing Assistant.

Apprentices following the new standard will become skilled in all aspects and have the opportunity to develop and implement marketing campaigns.

The first group will be commencing at SBC Training at the end of January and new learners and employers are currently being signed on to the programme.

Colin Thaw, Managing Director said “We are really pleased to be offering this new apprenticeship standard.

"We have already enhanced the programme which we offer to our Digital Marketers to include video production and creative writing and this new standard further enhances the skills employers ask for.

"Currently 90 per cent of our Marketing Apprentices are achieving passes with distinctions and we aim to continue to develop the new apprentices to that same level.”

Employers or young people who are interested in Marketing Apprenticeships can find out more by contacting enquiries@sbctraining.co.uk.