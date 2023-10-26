Shropshire career chiefs hold 'health events' to support jobseekers

Job centres are working on a number of health events

The ‘Health Events’ and customer work sessions are taking place across Shropshire and Telford, with the offer including working with partners and local job centres.

Louise Johnson, partnership manager for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin at the Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Services, said: "In addition to this amazing support, we have been working with social prescribing teams in Telford & Wrekin to secure a direct referral process from Job Centres to enable direct access to employer and mental health provision.

"To support our Work Coaches in Telford, in collaboration with the Autism Hub, we are continuing ongoing tailored coaching for Job Centre colleagues to enable them to better support customers who live with autism and understand their needs.

"Further success is our collaboration with our partner on the delivery of six steps to success across Shropshire.

"This is a holistic, tailored autism friendly six-month programme that supports customers who live with health and disability conditions build their confidence and self-esteem.

"We are already at month three and 50 per cent of the customers on the programme have gone into work so a lot is happening across Shropshire and Telford to help and support people into work."

Unemployment teams have also been supporting more than 50 customers in Shrewsbury with a series of workshops covering local labour market.

"We worked with local partners and providers who attended and shared their support," said Louise.

"At the final session, the customer had an opportunity to meet and talk with employers who are currently recruiting.