Telford business continues to champion apprentices

Chelsea Owen and Alasdair Hobbs

Chelsea Owen, 18, has joined Human Results, based in Telford, after completing her A-Levels at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and says she is enjoying her experience so far.

“I am really pleased to have joined Human Results and everyone has made me feel so welcome,” she said. “I have been learning the basics of HR and employment law, sending out letters to clients, studying old case files and just immersing myself in everything and anything within the office.

"I find it a really interesting subject and I am looking forward to continuing my apprenticeship and building up my experience in the field of employment law.”

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said: “We have a long history of taking on apprentices, and indeed our office manager Danielle is a former apprentice, so we are fully committed to giving our apprentices a clear career path.

“I have always advised business owners that an apprentice is a long-term commitment and the employer needs to offer support and guidance to help them flourish.

“Chelsea is already proving to be a great addition to the team and we hope she will continue to enjoy her time at Human Results which will be the start of a long and successful career.”

Human Results is currently celebrating 20 years in business with a series of special events which have so far raised more than £2,000 for charity.

The next event is a family fortunes and bingo night at Oxley Park Golf Club on October 19.