Telford duo set to take on tandem skydive for charity

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusiness PicksPublished:

Two Telford daredevils will be taking the plunge to help two worthwhile causes.

Kerry and Emma
Kerry and Emma

Kerry Rowley, the business manager at Shropshire Youth Support Trust, and Emma Woodhouse, of Walker Health and Safety services, are set to take part in a tandem parachute jump in Whitchurch on August 24.

The duo have chosen to take part to support Shropshire Youth Support Trust and the cardiology department at Queen Elizabeth Birmingham Hospital.

The pair share a passion for supporting the local community and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

"A parachute jump is something that we've both always wanted to do," said Kerry.

"Although we are nervous, we are also excited about completing the challenge while raising money for two local charities that we are passionate about supporting," Emma added.

Business Picks
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News