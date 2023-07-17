Telford duo set to take on tandem skydive for charity

Kerry and Emma

Kerry Rowley, the business manager at Shropshire Youth Support Trust, and Emma Woodhouse, of Walker Health and Safety services, are set to take part in a tandem parachute jump in Whitchurch on August 24.

The duo have chosen to take part to support Shropshire Youth Support Trust and the cardiology department at Queen Elizabeth Birmingham Hospital.

The pair share a passion for supporting the local community and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

"A parachute jump is something that we've both always wanted to do," said Kerry.