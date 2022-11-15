Shropshire care company given fresh new look

Jess Morris, Kensa’s creative director, left, with Coverage Care chief executive Debbie Price at Lightmoor View care home in Telford

Coverage Care Services, which operates 12 care homes across the county, worked with design agency Kensa Creative to create the new branding and fresh signage for the homes, as well as new welcome packs for residents.

Coverage Care chief executive Debbie Price said: “We have worked closely with Kensa to create our new logo and brand identity, which gives us a fresh look and presents a consistent identity across all 12 of our homes.

“Coverage Care has been running homes in Shropshire for many years but like every other industry, the care sector is constantly evolving, and this rebrand demonstrates that as an organisation we are not just standing still.

“I’m delighted with what Kensa have achieved - they have delivered exactly what we were looking for, and have modernised our brand to depict the professionalism, approachability and friendliness of our organisation wonderfully.”

Kensa’s creative director Jess Morris said: “This was a very enjoyable project for us to work on and we are very happy with the results.

“The Coverage Care Services name is very well known in the county but the logo and brand image had become a bit diluted over the years, so the new logo will firmly establish the brand in the minds of the residents, families, staff and the wider community.