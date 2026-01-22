Expansion for office furniture and stationery supplier Chrisbeon

Chrisbeon, which celebrated 50 years of business in 2024, is now increasing its overall floor space by 50 per cent as the business continues to grow.

The expansion involves acquiring additional premises directly next door to the company's existing office furniture showrooms at Stafford Park 4 in Telford, creating a significantly larger footprint to support both customers and operations.

Partners and brothers Craig and Richard Hughes have recently taken possession of the new building which will be fully integrated with the current showroom.

Chrisbeon partners Richard and Craig Hughes (right)

Plans are already under way to create an internal connection between the two spaces, allowing customers to move seamlessly from the existing showroom into the new area.

The additional space will be used to expand Chrisbeon's office furniture showroom displays, giving customers more choice and a better opportunity to see products in situ.

A mezzanine floor is also planned for the rear of the new building, creating additional storage capacity for deliveries and improving logistics efficiency.

"This expansion allows us to enhance the showroom experience for our customers while also strengthening the operational side of the business," said Richard.

"By taking on the premises next door, we can build directly onto what we already have in Telford. It's a practical investment that supports both our team and our long-term plans."

The team at Chrisbeon in Telford

The expansion follows the launch of an online webstore which aims to streamline the process for business customers to order and receive deliveries directly to their door.

Craig added: "Our aim has always been to offer a prompt service and the webstore has allowed customers to easily browse, select, order and relax while we handle the delivery.

"This new expansion supports the need of customers to see and try out office furniture and also gives more access to our hugely popular preloved range of furniture."