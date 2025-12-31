'I sell Shropshire weddings for a living - now I'm offering a Spanish fiesta concept based on my own sangria and tapas-infused big day'

When Berni Adamson's partner of 16 years Steve, 66, popped the question, she tapped into her mother's Spanish and Mexican heritage as a theme for her own wedding.

The 'fiesta' held at The Wroxeter Hotel in Wroxeter, near Shrewsbury, had orange and pink decorations, sangria, Mexican beer and tapas along with a performance by Bridgnorth-based Spanish band Synergy performing.

The concept is now available at the hotel where Berni, 68, works as a receptionist and also does show rounds for future brides and grooms.

Berni Adamson and partner Steve at their wedding at The Wroxeter Hotel in Shrewsbury

It is also being showcased by Berni at fairs across the country where she even shows off photos of her own wedding day so customers and clients can see how the party could look.

Berni said: "In my roles, I have seen lots of brides and how they wanted their wedding so when I was preparing for mine I was already stressed about what could go wrong, but knew I was in good hands with The Wroxeter," she said.

"I didn't consider any other venue because that is where I felt we would both be comfortable and a place we felt we could be ourselves. I felt like our wedding was one of a kind.

"I was so proud to show The Wroxeter off and now I'm even more proud that it is not just a one-off and they've turned the fiesta-style wedding into a package for other couples.

"At a wedding fair in Manchester recently, I started showing a potential couple pictures of my own wedding on my phone while I was discussing plans with them."

Berni drew on her mother's Spanish and Mexican heritage for her wedding

The couple got engaged in Cornwall just after a family wedding which inspired Steve to get down on one knee, ready for when Berni came out of the toilet - but she thought he had fallen over.

The big day in September did not go quite as planned though due to a torrential downpour.

Berni added: "Steve loves being outdoors so we had booked The Wroxeter Woodland to get married in, but the rain meant we had to get married in the yurt instead.

"That was already set up as a plan B thankfully but I had never seen anyone get married in the yurt itself.

"It was new to me but I was floating on air and well looked after."

The Wroxeter's general manager Darryl-Ann Brooks said: "It was wonderful to be a part of Berni and Steve's day and we all had a fantastic time sharing in their joy and excitement.

"It is a great nod to The Wroxeter that even staff want to get married here too, it just shows how well thought of it is."