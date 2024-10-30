Budget news could make some Shropshire businesses 'think twice' on resources

Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed a £25 billion raid on employers’ national insurance contributions, with higher rates and a lower starting threshold.

The rate will increase by 1.2 percentage points to 15 per cent from April 2025, with payments starting when an employee earns £5,000, down from the current £9,100.

She also unveiled a National Living Wage increase of 6.7 per cent to £12.21 an hour, also increasing the minimum wage for 18-20 year olds by 16.3 per cent.

The retail, hospitality and leisure industry will receive 40 per cent relief on business rates from 2025/26, the chancellor added.

Alasdair Hobbs

But Alasdair Hobbs, owner of Human Results based in Telford said: "The minimum wage hike and national insurance, for the young especially, is going to make smaller employers especially to think twice about their resources and I worry that it will impact on the number of training opportunities for graduates, and a rise in youth unemployment in particular.

"I have spoken at length recently about business owners being worried by the incoming Employment Rights Bill, and many of my clients are saying they simply don't want to recruit new staff unless they absolutely have to.

"I can understand why small business owners in particular will be feeling rather frustrated with this budget, which at face value seems to be hitting them with tax rises and National Insurance contribution increases which will have a negative impact on their bottom line."

Anthony Nicholls, who owns Anthony's of Wellington, said: "It's taking a lot of fun out of running your own business – large, medium and small – and I don't see any winners out of it to be honest with you."

Anthony Nicholls from Anthony's of Wellington

"I will have to look at lessening staff hours. I don't intend to lose any staff – other than natural wastage – but with the minimum wage going up 16 per cent for 18-20-year-olds – quite a few of my employees are in that bracket.

"They are very capable and very good but that's a huge rise on top of everything else we are burdened with.

"Everything has gone up and you can't pass it all onto the consumer because they will stop buying your goods. Profit margins are squeezed and I am making less money. A budget that increases the NI payments will make a massive impact.

"It could be a winter of discontent for some I think. In January, February, March, after the boom of Christmas, I fear businesses will really struggle and it could put some out of business."

Stonehouse Brewery in Oswestry

Shane Parr from Stonehouse Brewery, in Oswestry, said: "In my opinion, the way to growth and higher tax receipts is through small businesses being allowed to thrive. That's unlikely to be achieved through higher costs, more regulation and more government involvement in markets.

"The chancellor offered a 1p cut in draught alcohol duty but that has been more than offset by employer NI costs, increased wage costs and further regulation. Brewers and pubs will need to increase prices to maintain profits and survive."

Shane Parr

Hollie Whittles, Director of Purple Frog Systems in Telford, added: “I am concerned about the changes which will affect business owners. The budget statement mentions protecting working people however owners of businesses have not been afforded that protection. The rises in tax will likely impact investment and entrepreneurship which this budget was supposed to be about.”

Hollie Whittles

Sally Themans, head of place marketing at Bridgnorth-based business development firm Good2Great, says increased costs may prevent small businesses from taking on staff.

"I think retailers feel that they've had an awful lot coming at them over the last five years with the pandemic, as well as the rise of online shopping that everyone got into the habit of doing," she said. "So for the ones who remained and opened up, and there are still new businesses opening up, there is still a degree of bounce back and buoyancy."

Sally Themans of Good2Great

"But obviously they are small businesses. Many of them don't employ people (already) so taking the decision to employ somebody is a huge decision for them, a huge extra cost. To make that more expensive is really going to impact them."

Richard Chapple, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder of The Growth Foundation, said: “The anxieties we’ve all felt in the lead-up to this budget have been realised, but the worst is still to come.

“Coming on the tails of the worst PMI data for nearly a year, the budget – if it was going to be truly pro-growth – should have put supporting businesses at its core.

“It certainly shouldn’t be a raft of punitive measures, like an increase in National Insurance contributions for employers, and a hike in Capital Gains Tax (CGT).

“The former will incite higher operational costs for businesses, and consumers may be left to pick up the tab in the form of higher prices.

"In a price-sensitive market, where consumer confidence is fragile, this measure could dampen demand. And the latter could see the beginnings of a mass exodus of talent and investment from the UK – not quite the growth trajectory anyone had in mind.

"It’s time for the chancellor to wake up to the reality that businesses are key to her growth agenda and that their prosperity is directly linked to her government’s.”