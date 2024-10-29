National honour for Telford takeaway going 'from strength to strength'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Village Spice Takeaway in Telford, owned by Lutfur Rahman, was named the Best Takeaway at this year's Curry Life Awards, staged by Britain’s renowned magazine, Curry Life.

The winners were unveiled at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair with Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting MP in attendance.

Mr Rahman said: "Village Spice has gone from strength to strength over the last six years, driven by our passion for food and the takeaway’s loyal customers."