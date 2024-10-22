Serchem, based in Telford, attended the Department for Business and Trade-led UK-Florida Trade Corridor Programme roadshow - launched with the aim of ensuring the economic ties between the UK and Florida’s dynamic life sciences industry continues and develops further.

Recognised as a biotech and medical device manufacturing industry leader, Florida offers UK companies a gateway to its expanding healthcare market. In addition to increasing trade the programme also allows businesses to share best practices.

Oliver Wadlow, director of Serchem, was invited to attend last month’s programme roadshow - one of just 30 businesses representing the UK in the key area of life sciences.

Serchem is recognised as a global leader in the development and manufacturing of hygiene and decontamination products, working with both NHS and private health providers around the world.

Oliver said: “The Trade Corridor Programme is an exciting initiative and the roadshow that took in Miami, Orlando and Tampa was an exceptional experience that could open up many opportunities for businesses on both sides of the pond.

“The programme is an excellent innovation and will be invaluable in ensuring further economic co-operation and development in the future.

“Serchem was invited to attend by the Department for Business and Trade because of our prominent position globally in the area of hygiene and decontamination products in the health industry, and significant strides were made during the week in Florida to strengthen ties and make new contacts.

“During the trip we visited Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, and also the Orlando Health, Heart, and Vascular Institute.

“A key trip to Tampa included the Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Stimulation, and a range of discussions, presentations and pitches centred on healthcare, education and procurement - delivered by students, professionals and companies.

“On our drive to Miami, we stopped off in Jupiter for a presentation and tour at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience before visiting the nearby Scripps Institute. The itinerary in Miami included a visit to Converge Miami - a hub for science, tech and innovation.”

During his visit, Mr Wadlow presented to healthcare professionals from Tampa Bay at the University of Tampa and took part in valuable networking opportunities throughout the trip.

“It was an amazing experience and one that will prove to be extremely beneficial for both the UK and the state of Florida,” added Mr Wadlow.

“We are proud to have been part of the Government selection process, which also included interesting visits to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, and been one of so few companies from the UK chosen to make the trip.

“I would like to thank all those people who made the visit possible, including our hosts in America, SelectFlorida and the relative Government departments here in the United Kingdom.

“The UK is currently one of the top foreign investors in Florida and the state supplies us with a wide range of products. It is pleasing to know that the spirit of co-operation and development between us is still important and that the trade corridor programme has also opened up exciting possibilities for us at Serchem.”