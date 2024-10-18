National accolade for Bishop's Castle manufacturer Jesmonite

Jesmonite, based in Bishop’s Castle, scooped a major prize at the British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Business Awards 2024.

The manufacturer was named national winner of the Global Britain Business of the Year after being judged against nine other regional Chamber award winners from across the UK.

The national award win, which comes towards the end of the company’s 40th year anniversary, follows Jesmonite’s Global Business of the Year win at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2023.

Supported by UK Export Finance, the Global Britain category award celebrates businesses that have achieved significant and sustained international growth, demonstrating that UK businesses can successfully thrive in overseas markets.

The British Chambers Business Awards is one of the most anticipated events in the UK business calendar, recognising and promoting the best of British business.

Jesmonite’s innovative approach and robust export strategy have propelled the company to new heights, with significant increases in overseas sales and a growing presence in multiple international markets.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised,” said Piran Littleton, Managing Director of Jesmonite.

“This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and our commitment to bringing our innovative materials to new markets worldwide.

“Our success in expanding internationally is not only a reflection of our business strategy but also our belief that British innovation can make a difference on a global scale.

“We have an expanding worldwide programme of distribution hubs which has already seen the successful opening of hubs in Europe, America and Australia and this will continue into 2025.

“We are a small team with a global reach with an exciting vision to ensure Jesmonite is accessible to all artists, manufacturers and architects around the world for them to make, create and manufacture anything from coasters to cladding, from jewellery to properties.”

As a national winner, Jesmonite is now in the running for the highly coveted Winner of Winners’ Award, which will be announced at a special ceremony at the London Stock Exchange on November 20.

Mr Littleton added: “We would like to congratulate our fellow regional winners from across the UK and stand proud alongside them as we represent the very best of British enterprise together.”