Shropshire construction team breaks ground on latest Centurion Park unit

The construction of Unit 48, Centurion Park marks the start of Morris Property’s continued investment into the site at Centurion Park Kendal Road.

Development of the new unit on a former storage yard implements the planning for a larger scheme totalling 52,000 ft² of new commercial space in modern, energy-efficient units with construction to be phased over several years.

This unit will provide a secure self-contained unit with its yard on Centurion Park and Morris Property expects a high level of interest when this comes to market in the spring of 2025.

Breaking ground at the site marked a personal achievement for Morris Property’s Conor Roberts, who has been appointed as Assistant Site Manager for the project.

Conor, who has worked with the Morris construction team for three years, has progressed through the ranks from Apprentice Site Manager to Assistant Site Manager following the completion of his studies and work on the Hollinswood House refurbishment in Telford.

“We are delighted to start work on Unit 48 at Centurion Park,” said Liz Lowe, Head of Development at Morris Property. “This project reflects our ongoing commitment to revitalising the site and creating valuable commercial space. We are also proud to support the development of our workforce who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication.”

Centurion Park has been owned and managed by Morris Property since it acquired and refurbished the site in 2002. Its diverse mix of businesses includes trade counters, workshops and storage units.