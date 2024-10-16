Lanyon Bowdler recommended in legal “industry bible”

Lanyon Bowdler is recommended in the guide as a top-tier firm in clinical negligence and agriculture and estates, and has been recommended in a total of 14 practice areas.

The firm has 22 recommended lawyers, seven leading partners, two leading associates and six next generation partners listed in the Legal 500 - including a number of new additions.

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said it was great to see so many new names included in the guide, which demonstrated the strength of the firm’s expertise in a range of legal disciplines.

“Every law firm values their position in the Legal 500, which is considered to be something of an industry bible,” he said.

“We are delighted to have maintained our top-tier ranking for our clinical negligence and agriculture and estates departments, and being recommended in a total of 14 areas is testament to the high standards we set across the firm.

“It’s also fantastic to see a number of new lawyers ranked this year. Congratulations go to Aimee Johnson, Alexander Spanner, Anne Lewis, Karl Beckett, Lisa Grimmett, Jane Miles and Staci Robinson for their appearances in the guide this year.

“I would also like to highlight family law specialist Philippa Pearson who has become a leading partner, together with Natasha Gibbons, of the clinical negligence team, and Tania McGee, commercial property, who have been named as leading associates.

“Next generation partners now include Laura Weir, partner in the clinical negligence team, Neil Davies for his Court of Protection work as well as personal tax, trusts and probate, and Phillip Roberts, of the personal injury team.

“It’s great to see so many of our lawyers across so many departments being named in the Legal 500, which is based on independent research and feedback from clients, barristers and other professionals.”