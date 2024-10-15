News had just filtered through, last month, that The Shrewsbury Club on Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, was to become part of the David Lloyd Clubs’ franchise, with work expected to start on the site next year.

Dave is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Mosaic Spa and Health Clubs, who bought the club out of administration 13 years ago.

And, ironically, it was David Lloyd Clubs which, he says, first inspired him to get involved in the industry.

“I have known them for many years,” he recalls. “They opened a first club in 1982 in Heston, in London, where I lived.

“I was 17 and at college and we got taken on a day out to this new David Lloyd Club.

"It was the first of its kind and I was blown away by it and what the business had created.

"I thought 'this is the future' and it’s what inspired me to get into the health club industry. Five years later, at 22, I set the Mosaic business up and 37 years later, we are selling a club back to David Lloyd. I guess it’s Serendipity or whatever you want to call it.”

Dave Courteen with Stuart Danks at The Shrewsbury Club

His positivity about David Lloyd Clubs means Dave feels extremely positive about the future of the club.

This is a situation where the Mosaic Group is leaving a business in a strong position for someone to take on further and allow to grow through extra investment.