New Telford food store set to be built on site of former Shropshire Star HQ

A food store is set to be built on around half of the land that used to provide the home of the Shropshire Star in Telford.

Planning permission was granted in April this year for the building of an industrial warehouse and office on the western half of the plot. Now, plans for a food retail store have been granted for the other half.

Developers, Morris and Company, said the store - limited by size - would not be a one-stop supermarket that would detract from local businesses.