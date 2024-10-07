Closure plan announced for Banks’s Brewery in Wolverhampton leaves uncertainty over 100 jobs
Banks’s Brewery in Wolverhampton is set to close next year, under proposals, with up to 100 jobs now at risk.
Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) announced its proposal to close the brewery in Wolverhampton next autumn 2025, as part of a restructuring of its brewery network.
Paul Davies, CEO of CMBC, said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision, however it has been necessary to restructure our business to maintain our competitiveness in a challenging UK beer market."
The proposed restructuring comes in response to the decision by Mahou San Miguel not to renew its long-term exclusive licence partnership from 2025 and the decline of cask ale volumes over several years.