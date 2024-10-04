Telford community company is runner-up in national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Community organisation A Better Tomorrow provides help for people with addiction, substance misuse, mental health issues and homelessness.

It was recently awarded the runner-up place in the Community Inspiration Awards 2024 in recognition of its work.

The community interest company, which is based in Woodside, Telford, was one of just eight organisations and individuals shortlisted for the award in the public services category.

Paul Gallagher, one of the founders of A Better Tomorrow, received the runner-up award at a presentation in Birmingham.

Paul Gallagher with the award at the presentation ceremony

He said: “It is such a huge honour to be recognised for the work that we do. To be runner-up in this category is a real accolade for us.

“A Better Tomorrow works with people to support them through some of their toughest times. We don’t ask for recognition but when it comes our way it’s really appreciated by all the team. It’s particularly rewarding to receive this in our tenth anniversary year."

The Community Inspiration Awards are organised by the Community Foundation to recognise outstanding contributions made by public and voluntary sector organisations, businesses and members of the community, whose efforts have made a positive difference in the community and have inspired and motivated others.

The Public Services Award specifically recognises the outstanding contribution made by an individual or organisation in going the extra mile to respond to the needs of the community.

A Better Tomorrow was set up in 2014 to give support to people with addiction and substance misuse. It now provides accommodation and services to support over 700 clients and works closely with Telford & Wrekin Council.

It expanded in 2017 to support people with mental health needs through its Wellbeing Houses. In 2021 A Better Tomorrow set up an early intervention project to help people who had become homeless. Most recently it has set up a refuge for survivors of domestic abuse.

The CIC now has places for more than 100 clients within its abstinence, wellbeing and early intervention programmes. It also provides outreach support working in partnership to run a ‘calm café’, detox service and wraparound care.

Further information on A Better Tomorrow is available at abettertomorrow.org.uk