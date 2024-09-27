Bridgnorth Aluminium apprentices showcase talents at UK Metals Expo

Oliver Greenhalgh and Sam Foster, first year apprentices at Bridgnorth Aluminium (BAL), impressed visitors to the sector’s biggest exhibition with the way they designed and manufactured a steam train out of scrap metal.

The two trainee mechanical engineers spent 20 hours of their own time developing the aluminium model, which was displayed at both the BAL stand and the Café De Arts area next to the Olympic Torch used in London 2012.

“Growing our own staff is very important to the business and we do this by investing in our apprentices and giving them the responsibility and opportunities to grow,” said Adam Hunter, Deputy General Manager at Bridgnorth Aluminium.

“The UK Metals Expo is a massive showcase for our sector, so we set Oliver and Sam the challenge to come up with a showpiece that was made completely out of waste material and utilised several pieces of equipment at our factory on Stourbridge Road.”

He continued: “They did us proud, embracing the project and using their initiative to create an aluminium steam train – a tribute to the Severn Valley Railway which runs from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth.

“It was a real talking point with visitors to our stand and everyone was very impressed. The apprentices also had the opportunity to look around the show and learn about some of the new technologies the world of metals is developing.”

With a rich history spanning over 90 years, Bridgnorth Aluminium is the only fully integrated UK operation producing flat rolled aluminium coils to global customers in more than six core sectors.

The 66-acre site in Bridgnorth offers a dedicated Research & Development department and production capabilities spanning casting, hot/cold rolling, heat treatment, slitting, levelling and degreasing.

From here, it primarily manufactures aluminium coils for use in lithographic printing plates, pharma and household foils for packaging, durable anodized panels and building facades and, increasingly, battery foil stocks for electrification.

Adam added: “We have just taken another three apprentices on in September and that takes our total to 13, with jobs still available in electrical and mechanical maintenance and other disciplines across the business.

“A variety of internal and external training options are also offered to support the ongoing training and development of our 300-strong workforce, proving that investment in our people is as important as investment in new technology.”