Ambitious studio plan set to showcase Telford as prime spot in film industry

And the project has been hailed as showing Telford as 'a a prime location for the booming film industry'.

The planned film studio development has been revealed for a vacant 60,000sq ft warehouse in the Hortonwood area .

Already named as First Central Studios, the project is being spearheaded by London-based independent film production company AIB LIVE, who have engaged the services of renowned Lichfield-based BHB Architects to oversee the work on the new studio.

The project is scheduled to start in late October, with the studio complex set to fully open by spring of next year.

The facility will include four sound stages over 40,000sq ft, workshops, production offices, dressing rooms, make up rooms with all necessary support facilities.

A spokesperson for AIB LIVE said: “The British film and TV industry stands as one of this country’s great ongoing success stories and we are committed to build the creative sector in the West Midlands with First Central Studios and promote the stunning locations that are readily available in this region many of which have never been shown on the big screen.”

Under the plans, First Central Studios will support young talent into the industry through a creation of a film academy in collaboration with local educational institutions such as Telford College with a focus on accessibility and diversity.

A spokesperson from Invest Telford added: “We are delighted that AIB Live has chosen Telford as a destination to establish the first film and televison studio in the West Midlands.

"This investment reflects Telford’s potential as a prime location for the booming film industry and addresses the growing demand for sought-after film locations. In addition to the film studio, it creates educational and training opportunities for the borough’s emerging talent.”

Apart from hiring out the studios to other production companies, streamers and independent producers, AIB LIVE will also create and shoot its own productions from the studios with the first being “The Ghost Train” a comedy thriller directed by Frankie Caradonna, filming in January in conjunction with Severn Valley Railway.

The official announcement of First Central Studios took place at The Astbury Golf Resort near Bridgnorth this week with a reception attended by high profile guests including the Mayor of Telford, key members of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shropshire Council, Create Central, Telford College, senior film industry professionals, Directors of Severn Valley Railway.