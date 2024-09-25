Telford company boss joins new Shropshire charity and aims to help it grow

Helen Columb, of Turas Accountants based in Telford, has been appointed as a trustee with the 4 All Foundation.

The organisation was originally founded by the Marches Academy Trust as a community organisation in 2022 to support those living in the communities where the trust’s schools are located.

It became an independent charity in 2023 to provide a range of educational and vocational activities, clubs, initiatives and workshops in partnership with councils, charities and education providers.

These include organising youth centres run by volunteers, running school holiday programmes and setting up activities to get the whole family out of doors in initiatives across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Helen, who set up her own accountancy business 10 years ago, said she was approached as the foundation was looking for new trustees with business experience from the Telford & Wrekin area.

“I have only just joined the board of trustees but I’ve been really impressed with the work that the foundation does," she said. "The activities and initiatives that it funds are really amazing particularly in areas where there is no youth provision.

“The other seven trustees have made me really welcome and I’m looking forward to making the most of my commercial experience to support the work of the foundation and help it to grow."