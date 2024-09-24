Shoothill announces major expansion as a full-service IT technology provider

Bosses at Shoothill say businesses are facing increasing pressure to maintain operational efficiency, data security and scalability, while navigating the complexities of IT infrastructure.

As a result, they say their new division provides a complete IT managed service specifically designed to relieve companies of the time-consuming, technical and often costly burden of IT management.

Guided by industry veteran Mike Davis, Shoothill IT Managed Services has been developed over the past few months.

Mike’s expertise has shaped this new offer into a comprehensive solution giving a business access to technology support without the need to maintain a full in-house IT team.

Shoothill managed IT addresses the unique challenges facing a business and includes Office 365 support, back-up and antivirus, network infrastructure, connectivity and specialist cyber security solutions.

Mike said: “It’s an honour to take on the role of Head of IT Services at Shoothill and work with such a talented and driven team.

"Shoothill has always been at the forefront of technology, the dedication, expertise and enthusiasm of the people here is second to none. Together, we will not only continue to provide an outstanding service to our clients but also push the boundaries of what is possible in the IT industry.”

Simon Jeavons, Managing Director of Shoothill said: “For the past 18 years we’ve been developing mission critical custom software solutions for companies and in that role, we quickly learnt and understood their core business processes.

"Our customers place faith in our ability to know all things tech, so it is a natural progression for us to move into this area.

“Our experience in software development, web design and IT consulting now includes full IT services and means the company is uniquely positioned as a true, full-service provider encompassing consult, create, develop and now support.”

Rod Plummer, Executive Chairman, said: “While we’re proud of our past achievements, our focus remains firmly on the future. Our ambition is to offer a full suite of digital services within the IT sector, enabling us to become the go-to provider for any digital needs of businesses and organisations alike.”