Morris Property supports forest school learning with a donation

The money will help the school to continue providing its pupils with outdoor learning experiences, which have shown to have several benefits for children's development and education.

The donation forms part of Morris Property’s efforts to support the local community around its nearby Hortonwood development.

Hortonwood 45 is an industrial warehouse built within principal warehouse employment areas in Telford.

The year-long build has been constructed to a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating, which is the only such building in the local proximity.

“We believe that it is important to give back to the communities in which we operate,” said Alex Morris, Senior Quantity Surveyor.

“We are pleased to be able to support Apley Wood Primary Academy Forest School, and we hope that our donation will help the school to continue to provide its pupils with valuable outdoor learning experiences.”

Grant Yardley, Forest School Lead at Apley Wood Primary Academy, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Morris Property for their donation.

"These tools will be invaluable in allowing our pupils to continue exploring and learning about the natural world.”