Greenhous Group swings into action to help charity

The day included a charity raffle – with prizes including golf equipment, tickets to the Manchester Co-op Live Arena and Chester Races – and a hole-in-one competition to win a Porsche Cayman.

Friends of Severndale, a registered charity since 2003, has benefited from the generous donation after the funds were raised at the event.

The charity provides funds for projects to support students at Severndale Specialist Academy.

Severndale’s vision is to ensure that the needs of all of their young people are ‘truly met’, ensuring pupils leave the school being as independent as they can be and are also ready to access ‘life beyond the school’.

Ashley Passant, Managing Director Car & Van Operations, Greenhous Group, said: “We chose to raise money for local charity Friends of Severndale because of the additional support and extra-curricular activities they are able to provide for children and young people with additional needs at the specialist academy.”

Lucy Lee, Executive Principal at Severndale Academy, said: “Severndale School and Friends of Severndale were delighted to receive this generous donation from Greenhous, which will be used to support our learners to have motivating educational experiences such as sensory spaces and cultural visits. We would like a to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in the golf day, from our whole school community.”

Mr Passant added: “Thanks to everyone who came to make this such a successful day and raising money for such an important cause. All money raised will help to provide additional joy and support to children with special educational needs.”