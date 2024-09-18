Telford's RBSL unveil Challenger 3 in first public display

Designed and produced by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) from their Telford manufacturing facility, development of the Challenger 3 has been described as 'a leading example of advanced military vehicle production and collaboration'.

Visitors to DVD at Millbrook today and tomorrow will see the British-made Challenger 3 has been designed using the most advanced technologies, delivering a vehicle for the challenges of today’s battlefield ensuring operational effectiveness and the safety and comfort of the crew.

This has been achieved in part by the symbiotic approach to development, with RBSL engineers in Telford working side-by-side with Army personnel to adapt where needed within the parameters of the vehicle design and requirements.

Challenger 3 will be delivered with a next-generation modular armour system. Designed by world leading armour experts at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), and jointly developed with DE&S and RBSL, the new modular armour provides a step change in survivability for the Main Battle Tank.

Trials to date have been successful and ahead of schedule with further tests to take place in 2025.

In total, 148 Challenger 3 Main Battle Tanks will be upgraded – two prototypes have already rolled off the Telford factory production line in Telford this year with six more prototype vehicles being delivered in the coming months.

Testing is already under way and progressing well to validate their performance and make refinements, before another 140 are built and delivered to the British Army.

RBSL Managing Director, Will Gibby said: “I am proud that the product of RBSL’s capability is being showcased at DVD, supporting the event’s theme of ‘Working together to pull the future into the present. The RBSL team is making great strides, with Challenger 3 completing successful non-destructive testing and further capability trials are to come.

“Not only has RBSL produced the most advanced and capable Main Battle Tank in NATO, the development capability to deliver this programme – including the people, process, tools, facilities, and knowledge – are the building blocks needed to tailor new customer solutions.

"We look forward to RBSL helping shape the future of military vehicle design and production with international allies.”

Challenger 3 is being delivered by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) under a £800 million+ contract, creating highly skilled roles, with nearly 300 jobs generated within RBSL, including 130 engineers and 70 technicians, with an additional 450 jobs across the UK.

The contract has also attracted a £40 million inward investment in RBSL’s Telford facility, utilising a UK supply chain that includes companies in the West Midlands, Glasgow, Newcastle upon Tyne and the Isle of Wight.