Dispersal success as respected brothers call time on farm their family has worked since 1917

A dispersal has taken place after the sale of Hall Farm, Cruckmeole, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, conducted by Halls auctioneers on behalf of brothers Andrew and Roger Bebb.

The organic dairy farm had been worked by the Bebb family since 1917, initially rented and then purchased from an estate in 1929.

The sun shone on a well-attended dispersal sale and Roger reflected: "Looking back, I think we are greatly indebted to have had wonderful and generous people surrounding us in neighbouring farms.

"They have been amazing over the years and have helped us through some difficult times. We have faced challenges, as you always do in farming, of course."

In the white coat is auctioneer Henry Hyde

"TB was a real challenge, and the weather, but you have to be positive and learn to adapt, and change your policies and actions to what's happening."

Andrew is set to downsize, saying: "I am not retiring. We have bought a farm up north in Thirsk – it's the right farm at the right time."

Roger added: "I will be doing more charity work in Shrewsbury and I am moving there. I lead a debt advice centre at Barnabas Community Project and felt it was time for a change."

Hall Farm, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury. Halls were auctioning off items as the farm has been sold.

"It's hard for smaller farmers like we are to make a living. The industry is going larger scale."

The pair revealed they were able to sell their cows at the 11th hour.

The dispersal took place at the farm

Top prices at the sale went to tractors, with a 2009 John Deere 5090R 4WD with Quickie Q45 Loader selling for £25,000, a 2003 John Deere 6210 4WD making £14,500 and a 1993 John Deere 2650 2WD, which was owned by the Bebbs from new, finding a new home at £3,200.

Top price in the machinery was £4,000 for a a Lucas Castor 30R straw chopper.

The auctioneers were Halls director James F. Evans and Henry Hyde.

“It was a pleasant sale and good social event for the farming community with fine weather, plenty of buyers and good prices achieved,” said James.

“The support reflected the respect for the Bebb family in the Shropshire borders farming community.”