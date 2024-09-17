Telford's Northwood Hygiene Products expands apprenticeship programme

The apprentices, based at Northwood’s sites in Telford, Oldham, Chesterfield, Lancaster and Disley, are receiving valuable vocational training and study to achieve industry-recognised Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications.

The recruits are working in a variety of disciplines, enabling them to forge careers as electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, multi-skilled engineers, paper makers and technical operators.

Dawn Roberts, HR director at Northwood said: “We are so proud to be developing the skills of a young and diverse workforce and are delighted to have taken on 16 recruits this year – our largest intake of apprentices so far. This move underlines our commitment to evolve and move with the times as a business by investing in the people who work for us.”

Northwood began its apprenticeship programme in 2015, and since then, it has helped to develop the skills, knowledge and experience of 27 apprentices. Every apprentice is guaranteed a job with the business on completion of their apprenticeship.

This year’s intake of 16 apprentices follows recent business wins and supports the firm’s ambitious future growth targets.

Northwood now employs more than 1000 people across nine UK sites with 250 people employed at Northwood’s headquarters on Stafford Park in Telford.