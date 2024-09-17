The company delivered a cheque for £10,148 to West Mercia Search and Rescue (WMSR), which was chosen by way of an employee vote.

Staff at the company have been hard at work fundraising for the cause for 12 months, including conquering Snowdon on a sponsored sunrise hike.

The team also took up the challenge of walking the 177-mile Offa’s Dyke Path in just four-and-a-half days.

A Christmas raffle was another huge success.

Some of the superstar team who were instrumental in completing our fundraising challenges presented the cheque at Ercall Wood Academy where Pave Aways is currently building a new three-story science block, a dining hall extension, and refurbishing classrooms.

Charlotte Davies, Finance Director at Pave Aways, said: “We are delighted to support a local charity chosen by our employees.

"It’s great to see our team come together to raise money for such a worthy cause.”

"All of the funds raised will go towards supporting WMSR’s vital search and rescue missions in the area, which are carried out by a team of dedicated volunteers."