Rhiannon joins team at Forge Property Consultants

Assistant surveyor Rhiannon Parry-Hughes is in her third year at Harper Adams University, studying for a Chartered Surveyor (Rural) Degree Apprenticeship in in Rural Enterprise and Land Management.

She will work with Forge to gain on-the-job experience, while also working towards her RICS and CAAV qualifications.

Rhiannon is currently working alongside Director Nick Edwards in Forge’s North Wales office in Wrexham, and she will also work across the firm’s Shropshire-based head office in West Felton near Oswestry.

She said: "I met one of the Forge directors, Tom Mason, as a Young Professionals event in Shrewsbury and talked to him about my future career plans.

"He was very helpful and then I saw lots of Forge boards displayed on property and land so I went to the website to find out more. I applied through the online recruitment section and was thrilled to be selected for this role.”