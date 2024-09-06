Historic wedding venue to convert timber-framed barn for new guest accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A redundant former barn at High Grosvenor Farmhouse in Claverley near Bridgnorth will be converted into overnight accommodation for wedding guests after the plans got the go-ahead from Shropshire Council.

The owners of High Grosvenor Wedding Venue said that the business had been "somewhat compromised by Covid" but was now in a position to expand and the provision of 15 en-suite bedrooms was "now urgently needed".

The application stated that there would be no increase in parking numbers needed and that the historic barn would be sympathetically and economically converted to "good modern standards".

"The original historic fabric will be retained as a priority," the application stated.

"Its character is vital to the theme of the timber-framed, traditional farmhouse which is a prominent feature in the local countryside.

The barn at High Grosvenor House near Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

"This application is to allow a flourishing local business to expand, provide a growing solution to a need and employ local people to the betterment of the local, rural economy."

Now, Shropshire Council has agreed and granted full planning permission for the scheme.

In the decision notice, the planning officer said: "The proposed guest accommodation would assist in maintaining the viability of this existing established rural wedding venue business."

"The proposal is appropriate development in Green Belt terms representing the re-use of permanent and substantial buildings, would not in the context of this site, harm the openness of the Green Belt or conflict with the purposes of including land within it.

"Although the building has been extensively altered, the works identified to implement the scheme are not extensive and would protect the timber frame of this curtilage listed building and would preserve the setting of the High Grosvenor Farmhouse."

The owners will have three years to begin the work.