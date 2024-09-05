Shropshire law firm to host first aid training opportunity for parents

It is being run by Lanyon Bowdler on November 14 at the firm’s offices in Abbey Lawn, Shrewsbury and follows a first successful similar event held in July.

The bespoke training, delivered by Shropshire-based Positive Safety Training, is open to parents, grandparents, caregivers and guardians.

The session will run from 10am until 1pm and will cover CPR, choking, minor injuries and what to do in the event of being faced with an unresponsive child or baby. Positive Safety Training are experts in first aid and safety training, delivering accredited qualifications to groups and individuals.

Laura Weir, a partner in Lanyon Bowdler’s clinical negligence team, said: “As a parent myself, I was grateful to be able to attend the initial first aid training session in July, which I found really insightful.

“We have widened the scope of the event to include grandparents and caregivers this time around but places are limited. Training will deal with the basics of what to do in cases of minor injury, choking and unresponsive children. It will also cover CPR - all vital areas of basic first aid.

“It will give an understanding of what to do in these circumstances which we hope will provide some reassurance in terms of action to take until professional clinical help can arrive.

“Our first aid training sessions are part of a range of events, most of which are free to attend, hosted by Lanyon Bowdler each year as part of our ongoing commitment to provide support and advice to the communities we serve.”

Places are limited due to space and are open to one person per family. The session is free to attend and complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.

Anyone interested can book their spot by visiting bit.ly/FirstAidOct24, calling 01743 280280 or emailing info@lblaw.co.uk