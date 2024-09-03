Prominent tourist hotspot pub reopens after being closed for six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridge End Hotel, in Llangollen, holds a key position at Mill Street, close to the heritage railway station and the bridge over the River Dee.

The pub, which has eight en-suite bedrooms, opened its door for a test run on Friday which locals say had the venue full.

It's full reopening to the public on Saturday, after being closed since March this year, saw customers eager to get to the bar from midday onwards.

The pub has posted on its Facebook page that it has "finally opened".

"Thank you to everyone who has visited us so far," a spokesperson for the Robinsons Brewery-owned inn said.

The Bridge End Hotel, Llangollen

"Firstly, for all the lovely comments and great feedback and also for the patience shown whilst we’re getting used to a new team and pub.

"We’re starting off operating with a limited food menu whilst the team test kit and systems and we’re not currently taking table bookings.

"Please pop in and have a look around as we can’t wait to show you the all new Bridge End Hotel."

The pub is also hiring front-of-house, waiting and bar staff with full- and part-time roles available.

Robinsons has 250 pubs, inns and hotels across the North West, including Ye Old Boote Inn, at Whittington, and the Wynnstay Arms at Ruabon, near Chirk.