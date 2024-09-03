Aico’s Project SOS returns with pledge of support to Shropshire causes

Aico is now accepting applications from organisations to secure a week of volunteering from colleagues.

Community Liaison Laura Opechowska said: “Project SOS presents a wonderful opportunity for our colleagues to make a real difference in the community. We are eager to see what local causes come forward this year and are keen to lend our support to projects that will have a lasting impact."

Aico colleagues regularly volunteer time to support a variety of projects, carrying out on average 2,000 hours each year.

Work can include anything from preparing food in a community kitchen and sorting children’s clothing donations to painting buildings and sprucing up communal garden areas.

Applications for support are open to all local organisations within Shropshire until Friday, September 13.

To apply, visit https://www.aico.co.uk/in-the-community/projectsos/ or email sustainability@aico.co.uk