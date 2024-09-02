Closed down garden centre on main road up for sale - with bungalow - for £1 million

£1 million is the asking price for Shawbury Garden Centre, located just north of the town at Edgebolton on the A53, which also included a three-bedroom detached bungalow.

The centre closed in the spring while Piper's Cafe, also located at the site, shut last month "for the foreseeable".

Marketed by Halls Commercial, the agents say: "The property offers the opportunity to purchase a very prominently located property, that until recently has traded as a garden centre.

Shawbury Garden Centre. Photo: Halls Commercial

"The property is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to statutory consents and is currently arranged to provide a tarmac and brick paver car parking area and land that is in part hardcored and part grassed."

The site contains two detached greenhouse structures with metal framework and glazed units on the site, as well as a "detached commercial unit that is of traditional construction".

Shawbury Garden Centre. Photo: Halls Commercial

Halls also says: "There are two access points to the property which assists its potential uses.

"The sale of the property includes a three-bedroomed detached bungalow. The bungalow provides a kitchen/dinner, sitting room, three bedrooms (one with en-suite bathroom) and shower room."

