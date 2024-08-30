New Shrewsbury dog salon now welcoming four-legged friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

33-year-old Elly Saville saw her decade-long dream come true this week with the opening of her new dog grooming shop in Fish Street in Shrewsbury.

The Canine Coven began welcoming Shropshire's four-legged friends on Tuesday, after a successful open day earlier this month.

Elly has over 10 years of experience in dog grooming under her belt, but first picked up the scissors as a volunteer in a pet shop before university.

She later went on to study special effects makeup at university, before deciding that it wasn't for her and picking up an apprenticeship with a dog groomer.

The Canine Coven, a new dog grooming salon has opened up in Fish Street in Shrewsbury. Pictured, owner Elly Saville with four-legged client Peggy

More recently, Elly has been working as a teacher and mentor to around 200 people.

We caught up with her on Thursday to see how her first week at the helm of her own ship had gone.

"It's been really good," she explained. "Pretty smooth sailing, the clients have been lovely, the dogs have been lovely.

"Reactions online to the grooms have been really nice."

Owner, Elly Saville with Little Timmy the Affenpinscher

Elly, who herself owns two springer spaniels, said giant breeds are her favourite dogs to trim.

"I love giant breeds, they don't take much grooming but they're always such lovely dogs.

"But I love cutting anything breed standard - like Crufts-style cuts - they're nice and intricate and it's quite rare to do."

More information is available on Facebook or Instagram at The Canine Coven and appointments can be made by phoning 07861163499.