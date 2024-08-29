£17 million 72-bed extra care scheme in Telford is 'on track' for opening next year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stirchley House will comprise of 66 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments and is designed as a housing option for residents who are over 55 and can live independently but need some elements of personal care.

Developer Preferred Homes (PHL), is a registered provider of social housing and it will be organising a community drop in event for local people to find out more about Stirchley House on September 4 at the The Sambrook Centre, Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council, Grange Avenue, Telford, TF3 1FL.

The new location in Telford will include community space to support residents’ social activities, whilst providing opportunities for residents, their guests and visitors to meet and enjoy a community café. The scheme will be managed on a 24-hour basis by Radis Community Care with care available to residents as required.

It is a major investment for the Telford area, supported by an Affordable Homes Programme grant from Homes England. The grant provides grant funding to support the capital costs of developing affordable housing for rent or sale.

As the government's housing accelerator, Homes England is making available £7.39 billion from April 2021 to deliver up to 130,000 affordable homes by March 2026 – outside of London.

The housing allocation for Stirchley House will be managed in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and their commissioning team. Preferred Homes’ Housing Manager, Pinnacle provides all housing management and maintenance services.

Telford & Wrekin Council with Preferred Homes will start to review potential applications from September 2024.

Extra care housing promotes independent living along with care support available on site, allowing for more effective and cost-efficient provision.

The developer says the public purse savings for a typical PHL development is around £800,000 per annum, equivalent to £20 million over a local authority nominations period of 25 years.

Stephen Sorrell, Founder of Preferred Homes and Social Partnership Director notes: “Social housing is increasingly under pressure across the country.

"We are excited to be working with Homes England and Telford & Wrekin Council to be able to bring our vision and approach to tackling this need in Telford.

"Our development in Telford is part of an ambitious development plan for Preferred Homes as we grow our pipeline of affordable rental homes across the country.

“These new homes provide a fantastic option for people in later life in the Telford area. They offer sustainable and affordable Extra Care apartments with care available on-site. In addition, a number of local job opportunities will be available as the development nears completion.”

“We are also delighted to be working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council to identify people for whom Extra Care Housing is the perfect option and be able to offer them a new home in a supported environment.”

Sarah Brown, Regional Manager at Radis Community Care, care provider to Stirchley House residents said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to provide a care service to the new residents of Stirchley House.

"It is clear from working with Preferred Homes that our company values align – our aim is to create a top-quality housing offer for older people where they can remain as independent as possible.

“Our care team and onsite care workers will create bespoke plans suited to each individual, ensuring they can get the flexible care, help and support they need, as and when they need it.”

Joanne Cornwell, Housing Strategy and Commissioning Programme Manager, Telford & Wrekin Council said: “As a council we are continuing to work very closely with partners to support the continued delivery of specialist housing for older people aged over 55 in communities across the area.”

“We very much welcome therefore this new housing scheme in Stirchley which when completed, will provide 72 new self-contained properties for older residents to live in and enjoy.”

“Anyone wishing to register an interest in one of the properties can do so now as the scheme is opening early 2025.”

People can register their interest in the housing availability via Preferred Homes website:

Alternatively, if local people are already receiving support from Social Services they can speak to their contact at Telford & Wrekin Council who can then make a direct referral to Preferred Homes on their behalf.

General public can register for the Community Drop In event here: