Watch: Shropshire hotel owner explains why its the end of an era for his family business

James Swindley has been a part of the White House Hotel, in Muxton, since his parents Jim and Moira Swindley took over at the Wellington Road business in 1963 when he was just three years old.

"I have very mixed feelings as it is all I have known," said James, 63. "I have been working here since I was 17, every Christmas Day, and at weekends.

"In that time I have had no more than two weeks away. It is time to have time for myself.

"I am looking forward to retiring, we have the caravan on the drive ready and waiting and we plan to travel around the UK before going across the Channel next year."

Jim and his second wife Trish, 57, have kept the freehold of the hotel, which has a bar and restaurant, but sold the lease to a bigger operator, The Grill Pub Co, who have told them of their plans to carry out a big refurbishment that will close the place for 10 weeks.

"They will be refurbishing the whole place and spending a lot of money on it, which is needed," he said.

James has employed many people, seen little babies grow up to themselves get to 18 and become customers at the bar, as well as seeing the inevitable marriages and post-funeral wakes. He knows all the customers, many of whom have said they will miss him.

The family currently employs 25 staff both full and part time and James says they have been taken on by the new company.

"I care about the staff, they have all become like members of the family. Many of them have been with us for years so we know we are doing something right.

"It is like the Cheers bar here, where everyone knows your name."

Staff members include James's son Alex, who is the bar manager, and his daughter Hannah Talbot has also worked at the hotel. Trish's son Scott Bailey is also a part of the business.

James's mum Moira, 83, lives in Waters Upton but his dad, Jim died a few years ago at the age of 78.

But after all those years of being a "Jack of all trades and master of none" by handling hiring and firing, staff wages, being on the end of a phone for 24 hours a day, James says he is ready to hand over.

The only thing left to do at the hotel before the keys are handed over is for customers to finish off all the alcohol, and James is hoping he's ordered enough in to last. It will then be handed over to the new owners.

"I would like to thank all the customers for their support over the years, as we still live close by I am sure I will be around now and again," said James, whose restaurant had 60 covers. The new owners have plans to more than double that, he said.

"The biggest thing to change in all that time is that Muxton has grown up around us and there are lots more hotels now so it does need a bigger operator.

"We were here before Telford town centre and have seen recessions, wars including the Falklands, strikes and covid but we have always come out of the other end."

They have had a fair share of famous people, including pop stars, footballers and the comedian Norman Wisdom back in the day.

James and Trish say on the business website that they wish their customers "all the very best for their future whilst we look forward to enjoying our retirement.

"We won't be strangers and we're sure we'll see you all again in the newly decorated bar."