'Great sadness' as jeweller explains Shrewsbury shop closure - and confirms job losses

Clogau, the Welsh gold jeweller, has shut its shop at the bottom of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury town centre.

The company has confirmed some jobs have been lost as a result of the decision to close, though says it will offer roles to some staff "where possible".

Clogau in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, has permanently closed. Picture: Google

Ben Roberts, managing director of Clogau, said: “It is with great sadness that I must announce the permanent closure of the Clogau boutique in Shrewsbury.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is continuing to impact high street conditions, and sometimes we must make very hard decisions to ensure that Clogau is able to successfully navigate these challenging times.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the boutique staff for their incredible efforts and dedication in providing outstanding service to our customers.

“Where possible, we will offer new roles within Clogau to the Shrewsbury team members and wish those who leave us every success in their future paths.”

The Pride Hill store opened in October 2021.