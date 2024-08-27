He will be take over from Steve Thomas, who is retiring after a 45-year career with the group.

Craig was previously general manager and sales manager at W R Davies Group for 16 years and recently served the DS Automobiles network as Chair for the franchise board.

Danny Minshall, regional retail director of Greenhous Group, said: "We’re excited to welcome Craig to Greenhous, who joins us with a fantastic track record.

"His extensive knowledge of the Stellantis range will enable him to seamlessly transition into this role. We look forward to seeing how Craig’s expertise will drive further growth for Greenhous Group."

Reflecting on Steve Thomas’s tenure, Mr Minshall added: "Steve has been a vital part of Greenhous Group for 45 years, playing a significant role in our success and growth. We wish him all the best for a well-deserved retirement."