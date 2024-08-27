Barratt Homes makes generous gesture to Telford charity

The money will be used to help cover the costs of running key fundraising events that allow the charity to continue carrying out its vital mission, both in Telford and throughout the UK.

The Samaritans is a national charity dedicated to suicide prevention, with a range of resources, services and aid available across approximately 200 branches for anyone that may be struggling with their mental health.

Next year, the Telford branch will be celebrating its 50th year of dedicated support at the King Street branch.

Volunteers at the charity provide emotional support at all hours, every day of the year, with accessible listening services and community engagement activities. These include visiting schools to provide talks for pupils and teachers, and working with the governor of Stoke Heath to increase the number of listeners within the prison.

Telford Samaritans also participates in local events and groups, such as Telford Ladies Ice Hockey, the Wellington Midsummer Fete, and Lawley Fest. These events allow the charity to raise awareness about its services, fundraising, and recruitment for new volunteers.

Julie Menary, Director and Trustee at Telford Samaritans, said: “The service we provide is vital for many callers who lack support and simply need someone to listen to them, to feel that they are being heard."

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been able to support Telford Samaritans, which offers a vital service not only in Shropshire, but throughout the UK.

“Life is precious, and having someone to talk to when times are hard can make all the difference. For anyone that may be struggling with their mental health or in their personal life, we ask you to please get in touch with the Telford Samaritans so that they can offer their support.”

To find out more about the charity and the services it offers, visit its website at Telford Samaritans or call the helpline on 116 123.