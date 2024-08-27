A berry bright future for Bridgnorth mobile lolly business

Claire Holland and her daughter Amber had run the smoothie and natural juices shop in Bridgnorth, but like many businesses, the changes brought by lockdown meant the premises had to close.

The pair decided to set up the Berry Press, making natural protein-enriched ice lollies in various healthy flavours – but initial product development problems looked set to overcome them until they called on the support of business development project Sustaining Shropshire.

They now have a product ready to take to market – and exciting new plans for their next steps.

Tanya Postles, an Innovation Specialist with Sustaining Shropshire, said: “Claire gained much more than a solution from working with us. She gained a new-found confidence in her lollies, the ability to overcome challenges within her business and an understanding of her product and its production process.

“She found the guidance and honesty the Sustaining Shropshire team provided throughout the process to be invaluable – as she was aware that we would not proceed if the product was not going to make it to market.”

Following the closure of their first shop during the pandemic, Claire and Amber decided to diversify, buying a van to help them sell their products at markets and other events.

However, during its conversion, they discovered it would not be powerful enough to power the blenders and mixing machines their original products used.

Redeveloping their plans for their smaller vehicle, the mother-and-daughter team decided to create The Berry Press, making natural protein-enriched ice lollies in various healthy flavours.

Yet as they developed these, they discovered a new problem –which was when they called upon the assistance of Sustaining Shropshire.

Tanya – who has a background in food science, explained: “Claire and Amber wanted to sell a healthier product which had added health benefits and decided on protein ice lollies.

“Unfortunately, they were having trouble preventing the protein powder from clumping together and affecting the taste.

“Claire had worked with us previously and decided to attend the Sustaining Shropshire launch event, where she got talking with us about her new venture.

“We listened to her previous attempts to resolve the protein problem, and we decided we would work one-to-one with her –providing tailored support and testing different production processes and methods in the Food Academy at Harper Adams University.”

Working with Tanya, Claire and Amber used the industry-standard kitchens in the Academy to trial new ways of making the lollies. This entailed working on the lollies at different temperatures and different methods of mixing the product, such as adding the protein powder in gradually and adding different fats.

After three trial sessions in the kitchens and meticulous testing and recording, a solution and new processes emerged – helping Claire and Amber to bring their lollies to market.

Through working with the team, Claire was able to discover that she had a viable product – and to explore a variety of solutions to ensure it could be sold.

She said: “Working with Tanya was one of the best experiences I have had. It was great to work with someone who understood me, what I was trying to achieve - and how to do it.”

The full Sustaining Shropshire team is led by Dr Eric Siqueiros, who is supported by three Innovation Specialists – Tanya, Dr Jane Yardley and Ian Rickuss. Each specialist has been successfully supporting clients for more than five years.

For more information about how Sustaining Shropshire can help your business, contact the team on 01952 815173.