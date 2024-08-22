Shropshire business call as Rotary roadshow event aims to encourage new corporate members

Rotary Telford & Wrekin is hosting a Corporate Membership Roadshow and is hoping for as good a turnout as possible of businesses, corporate managers and other interested individuals to hear how corporate membership can improve and develop community impact.

The event will be held at Wellington Cricket Club on September 4 starting at 5.30pm and Peter Seaward, of Rotary Telford & Wrekin, which incorporates the four Rotary clubs in Telford, said interested parties can book their places now.

“We are delighted to host the Corporate Membership Roadshow," said Mr Seaward. "It promises to be a great evening which will offer some exciting opportunities for local businesses while also bringing huge potential benefits to the work of the Rotary and the local community.

“The four Rotary clubs in the Telford area are inviting business owners, corporate managers and indeed anyone who is willing to help the community to come along and find out more.

“For businesses of all shapes and sizes, having a community impact has become increasingly important. Corporate membership of Rotary can help you put your Environmental, Social, and Governance, and Corporate Social Responsibility plans into action! Showing your social conscience can also make you an employer of choice, and gives you strong foundations to expand your reputation as a local organisation committed to doing good.

“Rotary is a trusted organisation, with a reputation built on championing good causes in local communities for over 100 years and involvement with Rotary can elevate your company’s image.

“We started life as a business networking group and that still plays an important part in Rotary life today. Through Rotary your business will be able to forge connections with community leaders and other like-minded organisations.”

Mr Seaward said that Rotary Corporate Members can be from any industry, any shape or size and that Corporate Members have included a variety of sectors, including schools, estate agents, hotels, museums and small, medium and large businesses.

“A typical corporate membership model sees a business pay for a single membership subscription, which is then available to multiple people within that company,” Mr Seaward added.

“That means that up to four employees can be actively involved in the club for the price of one membership. If your organisation has a cause you’re passionate about, then Rotary is the place to put your ideas into action.

“As a Rotary Corporate Member you'll receive a plaque or sticker to proudly display at your premises. This is an exciting opportunity to get more involved with the local community and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

For more information, email telfordmembership@gmail.com