Tenant sought for proposed Telford coffee drive-thru or café

The letting of the 0.57-acre site, which fronts Madeley Court Way, is being handled by Shrewsbury-based Halls Commercial on behalf of the council, which will be responsible for obtaining planning permission and developing the drive-thru.

Surrounding occupiers comprise a variety of food and other retailers, including Aldi, Lidl, KFC and Subway.

“This opportunity forms part of a neighbourhood development and is positioned close to all local amenities,” said James Evans, Halls’ head of commercial property. “This drive-thru development will be constructed to meet occupier’s specific requirements, subject to the agreement of terms."

The site is within easy access of the Queensway (A442) and approximately 3.5 miles south of Telford town centre.

"Significant investment and regeneration in recent years has seen Telford become the fastest growing town in the West Midlands,” added Mr Evans.

Rent is subject to negotiation and further details are available from 01743 450 700. Viewing is strictly by prior arrangement with either Mr Evans or Ellie Studley at Halls Commercial.