Deal completed for Muller England's former Cleobury Mortimer premises
Refrigeration manufacturer Coldco Group has completed the purchase of Muller England’s substantial former premises in Cleobury Mortimer.
The new owners have snapped up the large detached factory/warehouse unit in the south-east Shropshire town.
Offers in the region of £1.2 million had been invited for the Ludlow Road property by Towler Shaw Roberts.
TSR’s Toby Shaw, who handled the sale, said: “TSR has been involved with Muller England for number of years and has a long-standing involvement with the property.
“Following Muller England’s decision to relocate its manufacturing operation to its West Midlands facility, there was a good level of interest when this substantial property became available.
“The property attracted wide interest from owner occupiers, investors and developers, demonstrating the continued strong demand for commercial/industrial properties in the area.
“We are pleased to have successfully concluded a sale to Coldco Group, with the company intending to use the property as a distribution facility to serve the wider West Midlands conurbation.”
The Cleobury Mortimer property extends to 36,345 sq ft on a total site area of more than two acres and comprises a large manufacturing facility, with integral offices, mezzanine storage and welfare facilities.
The property also benefits from a spacious secure yard with loading facilities and separate on-site car parking, offering 24 hour access.
Coldco Group, whose headquarters are in Sheffield, is a leading provider of refrigeration and heating, ventilation and air conditioning services.
The company specialise in the design, installation and maintenance of cooling systems for commercial and industrial clients.