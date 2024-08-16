Shropshire boxing charity shares message thanks to agency support

The campaign comes after the club won free marketing support from Reech as part of its Reech & Reward community scheme.

Brightstar, which is dedicated to empowering young people through boxing, education and mentoring, unveiled the video to challenge its perception of being 'just a boxing club'.

The video showcases the approach the charity takes, offering not just boxing training but also vital education and mentorship programmes.

Prior to creating the video, the charity also worked with Reech to refine its brand positioning and visual identity.

Speaking about the partnership with Reech, Joe Lockley, Brightstar’s founder, said: "We thoroughly enjoyed working with Reech on this video. To finally have a clear and concise portrayal of everything we do for young people in one video is absolutely fantastic.

“It’s not just about boxing, it’s about providing a safe space for young people to grow, learn, and develop life skills. This video captures the essence of our mission and shows the world how we’re making a difference."

Rob Hughes, founder and managing director of Reech, added: “Working with Brightstar and seeing firsthand the impact they have on young people's lives has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we’re proud to support such a dedicated organisation to help them share their story with the wider community.

“Our aim with our Reech & Reward scheme is to give back to the community by helping charities like Brightstar amplify their message and reach more people. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Brightstar’s mission to empower and uplift the youth in our community and beyond."