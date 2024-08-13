Fully-funded training on offer for Shropshire businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is delivering a mixture of half-day and full-day sessions in four of the county’s market towns over the coming weeks.

Venues include Alderford Lake at Whitchurch, Apley Farm in Bridgnorth, Monkhouse Granary near Shrewsbury, and Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton.

The courses are running on a selection of dates between August 14 and 28, thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Charities are not eligible for places.

Amanda Gosling, UKSPF project manager at the chamber, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to upskill employees at no cost to your business, and to support your staff by helping them to achieve their career aspirations.

“The courses are funded by UK Government through the United Kingdom Shared Prosperity Fund, so it’s a real opportunity for businesses to take up training that could make a real difference.”

Topics include: Microsoft project software, PowerPoint presentations, internal communication skills, performance management, recruitment and retention, leadership excellence, intergenerational communication, mediation in the workplace, computer fundamentals,reputation management, maximising motivation and engagement and leading with emotional intelligence.

The chamber is also running a fully-funded five-day Active Leadership Programme, as well as offering funding to Shropshire Council residents who are in employment (or actively seeking employment) to gain a vocational qualification.

For more details, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk/