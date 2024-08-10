120 new homes plan for Telford resubmitted after road access issues raised
A plan that would see 120 new homes built off the A5 in St Georges has been resubmitted to Telford & Wrekin Council after road access issues were raised.
Developers have now tweaked the plan and submitted it again to be considered by planners with a public consultation now live.
More than 30 objections had been received to the previous application that was lodged with the council in November and then pulled in January this year.
A statement issued by planning agent Berrys said: "The applicant withdrew the application on 29th January 2024 due to issues relating to the proposed access from the highway.
"This issue how now been resolved and a better junction design is proposed."
They say they have also made other changes to the layout of the site after 'feedback' from local residents.