120 new homes plan for Telford resubmitted after road access issues raised

Developers have now tweaked the plan and submitted it again to be considered by planners with a public consultation now live.

More than 30 objections had been received to the previous application that was lodged with the council in November and then pulled in January this year.

A statement issued by planning agent Berrys said: "The applicant withdrew the application on 29th January 2024 due to issues relating to the proposed access from the highway.

"This issue how now been resolved and a better junction design is proposed."

They say they have also made other changes to the layout of the site after 'feedback' from local residents.