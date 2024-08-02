Tilia Homes announces agreement with regional housing association

The deal for three and four-bedroom homes at the national homebuilder’s Saints View development, in Telford, will be delivered over the next two years.

Amerjit Atwal, Regional Managing Director for Tilia Homes Central, said: “The need to provide affordable homes never diminishes which is why agreements such as this with Bromford are so important.

“We strongly believe in building the right homes, in the right places and providing people with somewhere they can truly call home. As a business, we strive to strengthen a housing market that is open to everyone and create buoyant new communities.”

Bromford Housing Association has worked for the past 60 years to provide affordable homes for people who cannot access the housing market.

Carla Bufton, Project Manager for Bromford, said: “In the 2023/24 financial year, Bromford delivered 1,191 affordable homes. Partnerships with organisations like Tilia Homes enable us to provide high-quality, affordable housing and help us achieve our goal of delivering 11,000 new homes by 2032.”

Saint’s View is an eight-acre site that has been created with the environment, sustainability, and convenience in mind. It features a new purpose-built play area and specially designed green open space, aimed at growing families and first-time buyers alike.